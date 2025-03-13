Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Turtle Beach had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Turtle Beach Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBCH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.29. 416,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,950. The company has a market cap of $286.93 million, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.26. Turtle Beach has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Turtle Beach Company Profile

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

