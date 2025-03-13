Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Turtle Beach had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 9.18%.
Turtle Beach Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TBCH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.29. 416,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,950. The company has a market cap of $286.93 million, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.26. Turtle Beach has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $19.50.
Turtle Beach Company Profile
