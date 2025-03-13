U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 million, a P/E ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.40%.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROW. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 450,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 154,836 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

