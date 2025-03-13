Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.37 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $1.37, Briefing.com reports. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty updated its FY 2025 guidance to 22.500-22.900 EPS and its FY26 guidance to $22.50-22.90 EPS.

Shares of ULTA traded down $14.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $314.47. 2,542,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,117. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $388.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.32.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair cut Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

