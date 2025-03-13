Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 22.500-22.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 23.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5 billion-$11.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.7 billion. Ulta Beauty also updated its FY26 guidance to $22.50-22.90 EPS.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.22.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $14.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $314.47. 2,447,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,117. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $388.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.09 by $1.37. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

