UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 249,400 shares, an increase of 166.5% from the February 13th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

UniCredit Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. UniCredit has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $29.59.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

