US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stake Trimmed by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,225 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.31% of US Foods worth $49,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In related news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Melius Research upgraded US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

US Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of USFD stock opened at $65.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $73.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

