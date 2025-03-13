Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Bought by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,061,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,042,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 188,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 188,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,237,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $151.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.31. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $122.73 and a 1 year high of $169.62.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.