Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 7.7% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

