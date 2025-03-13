Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1,432.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $90.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

