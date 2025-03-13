Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 5.1% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $17,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after buying an additional 3,984,419 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,322,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,941 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,100 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,013,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,239,000 after purchasing an additional 146,868 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,922,000 after purchasing an additional 85,317 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV opened at $77.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

