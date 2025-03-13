Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 10,831,551 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 251% from the previous session’s volume of 3,090,309 shares.The stock last traded at $58.55 and had previously closed at $58.57.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.