Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 10,831,551 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 251% from the previous session’s volume of 3,090,309 shares.The stock last traded at $58.55 and had previously closed at $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

