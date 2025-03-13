Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $149,758,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $513.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $546.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

