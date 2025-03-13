Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 3,966.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVOV stock opened at $90.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.29. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.79 and a fifty-two week high of $105.65.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

