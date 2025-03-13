VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Stock Price Down 14.7% – Time to Sell?

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 266,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 294,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
VentriPoint Diagnostics Stock Down 9.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -58.56. The stock has a market cap of C$24.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.39.
About VentriPoint Diagnostics
Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.
