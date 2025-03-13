Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $7.93. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 205,167 shares.

VET has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Atb Cap Markets cut Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -163.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LM Asset IM Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $18,806,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 937,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 261,353 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 68,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 35,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,181,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

