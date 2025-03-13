Vestcor Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,898,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.9 %

TXN opened at $175.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.11 and a 12 month high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

