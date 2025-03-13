Vestcor Inc Sells 12,107 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,107 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc owned about 0.62% of Dorian LPG worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

LPG opened at $20.94 on Thursday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.36 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LPG shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

