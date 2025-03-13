VF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 20,912 put options on the company. This is an increase of 37% compared to the average daily volume of 15,304 put options.

VF Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,529,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284,553. VF has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. VF had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that VF will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

VF Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of VF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in VF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,878,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in VF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 256,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in VF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,663,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,084,000 after buying an additional 65,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. OTR Global upgraded VF from a "mixed" rating to a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on VF from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of VF from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VF has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.90.

About VF

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Further Reading

