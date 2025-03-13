Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.60 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.72.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.76 on Monday. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 14,323 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $160,990.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,057.48. This trade represents a 20.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,133.33. This trade represents a 14.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,164 shares of company stock valued at $711,422. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,614,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085,648 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 423.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,435,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,615 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,722,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,268,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

