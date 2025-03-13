Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Purchases 5,009 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group increased its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Logitech International makes up about 2.3% of Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 6,766.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 48,514 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 84.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth $1,086,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 10.6% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 9.2% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Logitech International from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Logitech International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $90.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average of $87.98. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $74.72 and a 1 year high of $105.65.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 14.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at $709,816.80. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.