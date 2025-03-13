Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Sells 1,312 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,051,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.79.

Cintas Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $192.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.71 and a 200 day moving average of $209.24. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.83 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

