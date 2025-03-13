Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Sells 2,230 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group lowered its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $117.31 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.33 and a twelve month high of $121.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

