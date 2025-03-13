Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $6.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vivid Seats traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 579844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.
Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.60 price target (down from $6.25) on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.06.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vivid Seats
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats
Vivid Seats Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
About Vivid Seats
Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vivid Seats
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.