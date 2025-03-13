Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Price Up 12.3% – Should You Buy?

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 587.50 ($7.61) and last traded at GBX 583 ($7.55). 2,602,958 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 1,013,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 519 ($6.72).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.07) price target on shares of Volution Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 526.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 554.09.

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 15.30 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volution Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Volution Group plc will post 30.0441826 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

