Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 17th

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, March 17th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 14th.

Wearable Devices Trading Down 20.6 %

NASDAQ WLDS traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $0.49. 178,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,615. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. Wearable Devices has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures; and SNC sensor module, an operating system (OS) software package and algorithm package to customers.

