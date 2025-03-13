Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 17th

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, March 17th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 14th.
Wearable Devices Trading Down 20.6 %
NASDAQ WLDS traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $0.49. 178,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,615. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. Wearable Devices has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Wearable Devices
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wearable Devices
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Wearable Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wearable Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.