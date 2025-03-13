WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 59233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBTN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEBTOON Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $352.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

