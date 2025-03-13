Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Getty Images (NYSE:GETY)

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $7.70 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 282.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GETY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

Getty Images stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.02. 812,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,096. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. Getty Images has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $828.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $27,152.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,034 shares in the company, valued at $574,274.80. This trade represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $72,056.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,825.60. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,521 shares of company stock valued at $155,146 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Getty Images in the 4th quarter worth about $174,385,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Getty Images in the 4th quarter worth about $3,553,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Getty Images in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Getty Images by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Getty Images in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

