Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/10/2025 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.
- 3/5/2025 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/27/2025 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust was given a new $14.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/25/2025 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/18/2025 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2025 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance
Shares of PEB stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.30%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.
