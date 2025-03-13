Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/10/2025 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

3/5/2025 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2025 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust was given a new $14.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2025 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,713,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,964,000 after acquiring an additional 525,991 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,936,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,167,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after acquiring an additional 28,871 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,956,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,061,000 after buying an additional 481,076 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

