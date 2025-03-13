Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $225.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UHS. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.75.

UHS opened at $166.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.91. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $152.68 and a 52-week high of $243.25. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 274.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

