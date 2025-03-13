White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 24,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 12,183 shares.The stock last traded at $1,868.16 and had previously closed at $1,865.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,878.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,861.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.41.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,091,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading

