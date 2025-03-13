Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$252,600.00.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 3.1 %

TSE:WCP opened at C$8.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.10. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.88 and a 52-week high of C$11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67.

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Whitecap Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.52.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

