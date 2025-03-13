Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$252,600.00.
Whitecap Resources Stock Up 3.1 %
TSE:WCP opened at C$8.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.10. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.88 and a 52-week high of C$11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67.
Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Whitecap Resources
Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
