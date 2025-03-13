William F. Austen Purchases 1,900 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) Director William F. Austen bought 1,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.12 per share, with a total value of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,174.96. This trade represents a 31.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.24. 202,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,370. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.66 and its 200 day moving average is $120.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,930,000 after buying an additional 908,185 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,094,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,220,000 after acquiring an additional 876,396 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,176,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,089,000 after purchasing an additional 730,408 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,548,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,214,000 after purchasing an additional 473,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,474,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,138,000 after purchasing an additional 318,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.