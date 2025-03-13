Wintrust Investments LLC Has $370,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 210.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501,170 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,739,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,581,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 107,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 74,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13,545.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

