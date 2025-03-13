Wintrust Investments LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,251,000 after purchasing an additional 352,358 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,740,000 after purchasing an additional 199,487 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,498,000 after buying an additional 243,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $201.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.44. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $191.34 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.