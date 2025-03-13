Wintrust Investments LLC Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,813,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 723,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after buying an additional 146,659 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 32,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $40.60.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

