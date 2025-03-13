Wintrust Investments LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 651,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,314.6% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 391,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 384,136 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 272,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 59,978 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

