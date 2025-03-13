Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $192.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $173.17 and a 52 week high of $205.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.09 and its 200 day moving average is $199.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

