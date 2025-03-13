WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 120,919 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 70,163 shares.The stock last traded at $45.14 and had previously closed at $45.29.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 905,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 744,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 571,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 438,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

