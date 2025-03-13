Wrapped Origin Ether Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $34.87 Million (WOETH)

Wrapped Origin Ether (WOETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. Wrapped Origin Ether has a total market cap of $34.87 million and approximately $35.26 worth of Wrapped Origin Ether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Origin Ether has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Origin Ether token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,356.01 or 0.02862928 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Origin Ether Profile

Wrapped Origin Ether’s genesis date was May 9th, 2023. Wrapped Origin Ether’s total supply is 14,801 tokens. Wrapped Origin Ether’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol. The official message board for Wrapped Origin Ether is blog.originprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Origin Ether is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Origin Ether’s official website is www.oeth.com.

Wrapped Origin Ether Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Origin Ether (WOETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped Origin Ether has a current supply of 14,800.97165574. The last known price of Wrapped Origin Ether is 2,356.01438479 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oeth.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Origin Ether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Origin Ether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Origin Ether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

