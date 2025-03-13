Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Trading Up 30.4% – Should You Buy?

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 30.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 111,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 37,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Ximen Mining Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.52.
About Ximen Mining
Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.
