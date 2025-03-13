YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY) Declares Dividend of $0.22

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2174 per share on Friday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a 27.2% increase from YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
SDTY traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.38. 14,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,825. YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $45.12 and a 12-month high of $51.29.
About YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
