YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY) Declares Dividend of $0.22

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2174 per share on Friday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a 27.2% increase from YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

SDTY traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.38. 14,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,825. YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $45.12 and a 12-month high of $51.29.

Get YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF alerts:

About YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (SDTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the S&P 500 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.