Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 8660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.32 price target on Yorkton Equity Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.03. The firm has a market cap of C$24.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

