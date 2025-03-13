Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of Flowserve Q2 Earnings

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.32. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $65.08.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Flowserve by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

