ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.72, but opened at $29.26. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology shares last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 167,983 shares traded.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Company Profile

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

Featured Stories

