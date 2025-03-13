Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.03, but opened at $13.57. Zeta Global shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 584,056 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZETA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Trading Up 1.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zeta Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 4.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.