ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.59 ($0.14), with a volume of 6926767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.88 ($0.14).

ZOO Digital Group Stock Up 6.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £13.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60, a PEG ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ZOO Digital Group news, insider Phillip Blundell purchased 20,000 shares of ZOO Digital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £2,400 ($3,108.81). 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile

ZOO Digital is a provider of services allowing TV and movie content to be subtitled and dubbed in any language and prepared for sale with all major online retailers. ZOO’s clients are some of the best-known brands in the world including major Hollywood studios, global broadcasters and digital distributors.

