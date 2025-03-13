Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covea Finance raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 101,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 935,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,232 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,623,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth about $717,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.63.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV opened at $147.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.60. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $112.70 and a 52-week high of $148.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.