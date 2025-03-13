Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $17.12 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,162 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.09% of DocuSign worth $17,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 30.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 39.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 201,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 57,104 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 608,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,695,000 after purchasing an additional 330,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,535,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,067,000 after purchasing an additional 378,233 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $50,516.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,825.60. The trade was a 6.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $1,446,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $7,176,952.64. The trade was a 16.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,422 shares of company stock valued at $9,665,394 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign Stock Up 0.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $80.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.07. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $107.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.91.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

