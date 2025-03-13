ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of CNET opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.53.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
