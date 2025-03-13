ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CNET opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.53.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

