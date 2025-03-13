Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.
Read Our Latest Report on Zymeworks
Insider Activity at Zymeworks
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 335,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Zymeworks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,945,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,416,000 after buying an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zymeworks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
Zymeworks Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $854.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.13. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $17.70.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zymeworks
- Stock Average Calculator
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.