Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2025

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYMEGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 57,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $854,781.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,341.56. This represents a 54.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 19,748 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.87 per share, with a total value of $273,904.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,720,161 shares in the company, valued at $218,038,633.07. This represents a 0.13 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 603,539 shares of company stock valued at $8,384,708 and sold 89,601 shares valued at $1,336,847. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 335,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Zymeworks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,945,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,416,000 after buying an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zymeworks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $854.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.13. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

